BlackRock Inc. Has $352.65 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Cabot worth $352,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cabot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

