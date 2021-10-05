BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,620,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 550,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $343,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,631.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

