BlackRock Inc. Buys 194,297 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.63% of Central Garden & Pet worth $339,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

CENTA stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

