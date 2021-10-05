BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,470 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,592,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $334,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2209 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

