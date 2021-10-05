Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.