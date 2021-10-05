Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0211 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 86.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $387,212.95 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00240403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00119236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00149976 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

