Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $254.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.10 million and the lowest is $248.41 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $204.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $12.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.23. 146,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $247.87 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.42. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 138.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

