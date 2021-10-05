BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) is GWM Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

GWM Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 5.0% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $453,021,000 after acquiring an additional 442,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,160. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.