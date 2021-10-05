Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 33% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $247,762.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

