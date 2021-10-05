Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BEG opened at GBX 135.67 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.38. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £206.46 million and a PE ratio of 1,332.00.

BEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

