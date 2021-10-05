Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 4,635 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAUG traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

