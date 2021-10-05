Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $229.17. 1,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

