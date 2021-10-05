Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Caterpillar by 205.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after acquiring an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.61. 80,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,656. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

