Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 1,756 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 634,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,729,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

