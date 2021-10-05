Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 152,139 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 126,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.