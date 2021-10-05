BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Update

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBTVF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BBTV in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of BBTVF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. BBTV has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

