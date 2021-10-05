Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

