Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

BMW stock opened at €83.42 ($98.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

