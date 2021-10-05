Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €83.42 ($98.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is €81.03 and its 200 day moving average is €85.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

