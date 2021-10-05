BASIC Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BASIC has a market cap of $66.01 million and $5.49 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.61 or 0.08110687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00255530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00111208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013153 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

