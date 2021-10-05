Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.49. 153,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

