Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of B stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.49. 153,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.