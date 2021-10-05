Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.78

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 228497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Societe Generale raised Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at $17,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.