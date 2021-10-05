Barclays Cuts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $275.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.07.

KSU stock opened at $276.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.68 and a 200-day moving average of $281.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 436,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,715,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $290,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 172.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 202,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,289,000 after buying an additional 127,892 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $2,650,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

