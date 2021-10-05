Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $2.10 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

