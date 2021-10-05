Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 22,699 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $740.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $771.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

