Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 18,725 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.