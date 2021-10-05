Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Crane by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Crane by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

