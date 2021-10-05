Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.50 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99,180 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 58.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 36,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.