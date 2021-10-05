Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,533 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $48,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.