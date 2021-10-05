Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 93,471 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -680.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

