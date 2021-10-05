Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $50,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

