Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $49.67 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of The AZEK worth $49,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,165,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,353,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 136.6% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,532,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after buying an additional 884,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,237,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.69 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

