Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $51,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after acquiring an additional 184,834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,137,000 after acquiring an additional 168,946 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $241.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

