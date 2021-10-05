Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,634 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $46,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

