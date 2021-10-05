Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,568 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $47,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Bbva USA bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $343,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUL stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

