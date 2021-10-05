Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.54 Million Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $26,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,194,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,676,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 645,739 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.