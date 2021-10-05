Bank of Montreal Can Has $25.15 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $25,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $429.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

