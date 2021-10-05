Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.35. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.77 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

