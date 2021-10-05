Bank of Montreal Can Buys 402,690 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1,342,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 235.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

