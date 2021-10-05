Bank of Montreal Can Buys 24,530 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.89% of Vericel worth $23,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 272.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,980,878 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.