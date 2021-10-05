Bank of Montreal Can Buys 155,086 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

NYSE:DRE opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

