Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 489,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,520,346 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.65.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
