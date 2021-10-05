Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 489,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,520,346 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

