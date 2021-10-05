Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to report $314.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $116.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BALY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,102. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.