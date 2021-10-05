Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 53,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

