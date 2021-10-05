Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $167.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem stock opened at $150.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.91. Balchem has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.