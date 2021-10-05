Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

