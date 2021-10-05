Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,639 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 733,130 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 718,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 102,896 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

