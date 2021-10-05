Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

SRE opened at $126.52 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

