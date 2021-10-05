Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,781 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

