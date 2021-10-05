Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,762 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

